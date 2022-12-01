Turkey starts buying feed barley in tender for 495,000 tonnes - traders

Raises total bought to 150,000 tonnes, adds price table, detail

HAMBURG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has started buying animal feed barley in an international tender on Thursday with about 150,000 tonnes initially bought, European traders said.

The tender sought a total 495,000 tonnes and more is expected to be purchased later on Thursday.

Purchases in TMO's tenders are provisional and subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be cancelled completely. Imports and supplies already in warehouses in Turkey can both be offered in the tender.

The tender continues an active period of grain importing by Turkey, which is among those benefiting from an agreement in November to continue a safe shipping corridor for Ukraine's grain exports. Turkey also provisionally bought an estimated 455,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender on Tuesday, with most expected to be sourced from Ukraine.

Barley shipment or delivery from warehouses is sought in two periods in 2023 between Jan. 1-31 and Feb. 1-28.

Traders said these purchases were made in dollars per tonne c&f or price ex warehouse, with port of delivery, initial estimate of tonnes sold, seller, price and whether expected to be supplied from warehouses in Turkey or imported:

Shipment Jan. 1-31

Port Tonnes Seller Price If import/warehouse

Iskenderun 25,000 Viterra $312.00 warehouse

Iskenderun 25,000 Grain Star $311.90 warehouse

Mersin 50,000 Viterra $312.00 warehouse

Izmir 25,000 Yayla $304.90 import

Izmir 25,000 Ameropa $305.65 import

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Rashmi Aich)

