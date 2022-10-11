Turkey starts buying feed barley in tender for 495,000 tonnes - traders

HAMBURG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has started buying animal feed barley in an international tender on Tuesday with about 75,000 tonnes initially bought, European traders said.

The tender sought a total 495,000 tonnes and more is expected to be purchased later on Tuesday.

The initial purchases were believed to have been made at the estimated price of $327.40 a tonne c&f for 50,000 tonnes for shipment between Oct. 21-Nov. 15 to the port of Iskenderun and 25,000 tonnes delivered ex warehouse to Mersin in the same period at $334.90, traders said.

Seller of both consignments was believed to be trading house Viterra.

Purchases in TMO’s tenders are provisional and subject to final confirmation in coming days, purchases can be cancelled completely. Supplies already in warehouses in Turkey can be offered in the tender.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

