Turkey starts buying feed barley in tender for 370,000 tonnes, traders say

Turkey's state grain board TMO initially bought about 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in a tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The tender sought a total 370,000 tonnes and more is expected to be purchased later on Tuesday.

The initial purchases were made at prices including $359.80 a tonne c&f, traders said.

Purchases in TMO’s tenders are provisional and subject to final confirmation in coming days.

