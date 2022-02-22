Turkey starts buying feed barley in tender for 255,000 tonnes - traders

Raises total bought to 150,000 tonnes, adds price table, detail

HAMBURG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has started buying animal feed barley in an international tender on Tuesday with about 150,000 tonnes initially purchased, European traders said.

The tender sought a total 255,000 tonnes and more is expected to be bought later on Tuesday.

Purchases in TMO’s tenders are provisional and subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be cancelled completely.

The tender seeks shipment between March 1-31 to a series of Turkish ports.

Supplies already in warehouses in Turkey can be offered in the tender. Dealers say some exporters have made advance shipments to Turkey to escape rises in Russian grain export taxes, which are being increased in stages to conserve Russia's domestic supplies.

Traders said these purchases were made in dollars per tonne c&f or price ex warehouse, with port of delivery, initial estimates of tonnes sold, seller, price and whether supplied from warehouses in Turkey:

Port Tonnes Seller Price If warehouse

Iskenderun 25,000 Yayla $327.90 warehouse

Iskenderun 25,000 Viterra $328.03 warehouse

Iskenderun 25,000 GTCS $325.00

Mersin 25,000 Viterra $328.17 warehouse

Mersin 25,000 GTCS $325.00

Derince 25,000 GTCS $325.00

The tender continues recent strong grain import demand from Turkey to ensure good domestic supplies after the country’s crops suffered drought damage last summer.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.