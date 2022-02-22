Commodities

Turkey starts buying feed barley in tender for 255,000 tonnes - traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
HAMBURG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has started buying animal feed barley in an international tender on Tuesday with about 75,000 tonnes initially bought, European traders said.

The tender sought a total 255,000 tonnes and more is expected to be purchased later on Tuesday.

The initial purchases were believed to have been made at the lowest price of $325.00 a tonne c&f for shipment to the port of Iskenderun, traders said.

Purchases in TMO’s tenders are provisional and subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be cancelled completely.

