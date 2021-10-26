Turkey starts buying feed barley in tender for 235,000 tonnes, traders say

HAMBURG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO initially bought about 50,000 tonnes of animal feed barley from optional origins in a tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The tender sought a total 235,000 tonnes and more is expected to be purchased later on Tuesday.

The initial purchases were believed to have been made at $344.80 and $344.90 a tonne c&f, traders said.

Purchases in TMO’s tenders are provisional and subject to final confirmation in coming days.

