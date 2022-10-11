Turkey starts buying feed barley in 495,000 T tender -traders

Raises total bought to 225,000 tonnes, updates table

HAMBURG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO started buying animal feed barley in an international tender on Tuesday, with about 225,000 tonnes bought initially, European traders said.

The tender sought a total 495,000 tonnes and more is expected to be purchased later on Tuesday.

Purchases in TMO’s tenders are provisional, subject to final confirmation in the coming days and can be cancelled completely. Supplies already in warehouses in Turkey can be offered in the tender.

The tender sought shipment in two periods - Oct. 21 to Nov. 15 and Nov. 25 to Dec. 20 - to a series of Turkish ports.

Traders said these purchases were made in dollars per tonne c&f or price ex-warehouse, with port of delivery, initial estimate of tonnes sold, seller, price and whether supplied from warehouses in Turkey:

Shipment Oct. 21-Nov. 15

Port Tonnes Seller Price If warehouse

Iskenderun 50,000 Viterra $327.40

Mersin 25,000 Viterra $334.90 warehouse

Derince 25,000 Grainflower $327.00

Tekirdag 25,000 Aston $323.90

Izmir 50,000 Viterra $329.80

Bandırma 25,000 Nibulon $326.80 warehouse

Samsun 25,000 MKM $321.90

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.