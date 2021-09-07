Turkey starts buying feed barley in 245,000 tonne tender -trade

Raises total bought so far to 200,000 tonnes, adds price table

HAMBURG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO initially bought about 200,000 tonnes of animal feed barley from optional origins in a tender that closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The tender sought a total 245,000 tonnes and more purchases are expected later on Tuesday.

Purchases are provisional and subject to final confirmation in coming days.

Rapid shipment is sought between Sept. 15 and Oct. 8 to a number of ports, with supplies already in warehouses in Turkey also able to be offered.

“I think that some exporters have made advance shipments of grains to Turkey to escape possible rises in Russia’s import taxes,” one trader said.

Traders said these purchases were made in dollars a tonne c&f, with port of unloading, tonnes sold, seller and if the supplies are to come from a warehouse inside Turkey:

Port Tonnes Seller Price If warehouse

Derince 25,000 Ulusoy $299.70

Iskenderun 25,000 Erkan Agro $294.00 warehouse

Iskenderun 25,000 Viterra $295.72 warehouse

Mersin 25,000 Viterra $297.72 warehouse

Izmir 25,000 Ucel Tarim $314.70 warehouse

Izmir 25,000 GTCS $309.70

Bandirma 25,000 Aston $302.90

Tekirdag 25,000 Kibar $291.90

Turkey is currently importing grain to secure local supplies with trade expectations that the country’s grain crop fell sharply this year.

In its last barley tender in August, the TMO bought 245,000 tonnes after initially purchasing 270,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Susan Fenton)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

