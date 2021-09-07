Commodities

Turkey starts buying feed barley in 245,000 tonne tender - trade

Turkey's state grain board TMO initially bought about 150,000 tonnes of animal feed barley from optional origins in a tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The tender sought a total 245,000 tonnes and more is expected to be purchased later on Tuesday.

The initial purchases were believed to have been made at the lowest price of $292.72 a tonne c&f, traders said. Purchases are provisional and subject to final confirmation in coming days.

