Turkey starts buying barley in tender for 440,000 tonnes

HAMBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has started provisionally buying animal feed barley in an international tender on Thursday with about 245,000 tonnes initially bought, European traders said.

The tender sought a total 440,000 tonnes and more is expected to be purchased later on Thursday.

Purchases in TMO’s tenders are provisional and subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

Imports or grain already in warehouses in Turkey can be offered in the tender.

Traders said Turkey is believed to have additional need for grains following the earthquake, which caused huge loss of life and massive destruction.

Turkey on Tuesday also made a major purchase of 790,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender.

Barley shipment or delivery from warehouses is sought in Thursday’s tender rapidly in two periods between March 10-April 10 and April 11-May 11.

Traders said these purchases were made in dollars per tonne c&f or price ex warehouse, with port of delivery, initial estimate of tonnes sold, seller, price and whether expected to be supplied from warehouses in Turkey or imported for the shipment period March 10-April 10:

Port Tonnes Seller Price If import/warehouse

Iskenderun 50,000 Aston $285.89 C&F import

Iskenderum 25,000 Viterra $286.90 C&F import

Mersin 50,000 Viterra $283.90 C&F import

Derince 50,000 Krugozor $281.00 C&F import

Samsun 25,000 Krugozor $276.00 C&F import

Samsun 25,000 Aston $283.89 C&F import

Trabzon 10,000 Krugozor $280.00 C&F import

Trabzon 10,000 MK Merchant $293.20 C&F import

