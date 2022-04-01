Turkey sharply increases natural gas prices for industrial users, households

Orhan Coskun Reuters
Published

Turkish state-owned energy importer BOTAS said late on Thursday that natural gas prices for industrial facilities has been raised by 50% and for households by 35%.

BOTAS also said natural gas prices for electricity production was raised by 44.3% as of April 1.

Turkey imports almost all of its energy needs, leaving it vulnerable to big price swings. Its energy costs started rising in September and surged 212% year-on-year in the first two months of 2022 to $16.8 billion, government data showed.

BOTAS' purchases of foreign currencies from the central bank have hit record highs in recent months due to soaring energy prices.

