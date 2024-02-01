Turkey sells 150,000 metric tons durum in export tender - traders

Adds full estimated sale price breakdown, shipment

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Turkish state grain board TMO is believed to have provisionally sold 150,000 metric tons of durum wheat in an export tender for the same volume on Thursday, European traders said.

The highest price was assessed at $404.80 a ton FOB, traders said. The sale is still subject to approval by the Turkish government in coming days.

Traders said these sales were made in the tender with port of loading, tons sold, FOB price in dollars per ton and buyer:

Port Tons Price Buyer

Iskenderun 50,000 $404.80 Casillo

Mersin 25,000 $364.00 Casillo

Mersin 25,000 $364.10 AGT

Mersin/Tasucu 25,000 $354.10 Casillo

Mersin/Tasucu 25,000 $361.20 Intel Grain

Traders said Turkey is tapping a bumper durum harvest and high stocks to reverse its usual role as an importer of the hard wheat used in foods including pasta.

Turkey has been making heavy sales of durum in recent months, especially to Mediterranean and Middle Eastern countries, in a world durum market with tight supplies.

Only non-Turkish companies were permitted to offer in Thursday's export tender. Loading should be between Feb. 19 and March 15 at the ports of Mersin, Mersin/Tasucu and Iskenderun.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

