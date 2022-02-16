Turkey sells $3 billion worth of Islamic bonds at 7.25% - document

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Turkey sold $3 billion in Islamic bonds, or sukuk, on Wednesday as it returned to the international debt markets for the first time since September, a document showed.

Turkey sold the Islamic bonds at 7.25%, tighter than initial price guidance of between 7.5% and 7.625% after orders topped $10.75 billion, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.