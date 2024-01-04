News & Insights

Turkey sees world pivot to looser monetary policy this year

Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

January 04, 2024 — 03:58 am EST

Written by Ezgi Erkoyun, Can Sezer, Birsen Altayli for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday he expects lower inflation and economic growth this year, and a global transition to looser monetary policy.

Speaking at a conference in Ankara, Simsek said that inflation is high but in line with Turkey's medium-term programme and that it will fall.

The ministry later clarified that Simsek was referring to the global situation when discussing monetary policy.

