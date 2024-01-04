Turkey sees world pivot to looser monetary policy this year

ISTANBUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday he expects lower inflation and economic growth this year, and a global transition to looser monetary policy.

Speaking at a conference in Ankara, Simsek said that inflation is high but in line with Turkey's medium-term programme and that it will fall.

The ministry later clarified that Simsek was referring to the global situation when discussing monetary policy.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Can Sezer and Birsen Altayli; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

