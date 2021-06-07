Turkey sees up to 20 bcm annual nat gas from Black Sea

ISTANBUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday that Turkey sees an annual 15-20 billion cubic metres of natural gas production from an announced gas exploration field in Black Sea.

"We have projected a 25-year operation plan for the field," Donmez said in an energy summit in Istanbul. "We are estimating on average 15-20 bcm production every year."

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

