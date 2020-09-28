Turkey sees sustainable growth, lower C/A deficit in 3-year forecast -officials

By Orhan Coskun and Nevzat Devranoglu

ANKARA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's new medium-term programme, expected to be announced on Tuesday, will prioritise sustainable growth in the short-term and foresees a significant recovery in the current account deficit, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters.

The programme, announced every year, details the government's economic targets over the next three years, as well as revisions for the current year.

The sources said the programme sees significant improvement in inflation, the current account balance and unemployment by the end of 2023, the period covered by the new programme.

Turkey will achieve sustainable growth of 5% in each of the three years, they said, adding that the economy could bounce back from the impact of the coronavirus to expand 6% next year.

A Finance Ministry spokesperson was not immediately available to comment. Finance Minister Berat Albayrak is expected to announce the forecasts at 0800 GMT on Tuesday.

Turkey's economy contracted nearly 10% in the second quarter of this year due to restrictions to contain the pandemic. A sustained selloff in the lira, which hit a new record low on Monday, has added to worries over a growing trade deficit and government deficits.

While most economists expect the economy to contract this year, the officials said growth could be flat or slightly positive.

"Next year, the real sector will prioritise the continuation of production, keeping the current account deficit limited, maintaining inflation expectations at a certain range" as well as growth policies, one of the sources said.

CURRENT ACCOUNT, INFLATION

A second source said while the current account deficit-to-GDP ratio may be high this year, it will improve significantly next year with recovery in tourism, particularly hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Work on producing imported intermediary goods will continue intensely," the source said, adding that Turkey will gradually move towards a permanent current account surplus.

The source also said Turkey's Wealth Fund could support the current account by cooperating with the private sector and with fixed capital investments.

The government programme, being announced a week after the central bank hiked its policy rate for the first time in two years to address double-digit inflation, foresees sustained disinflation over the next three years, the second source said.

Turkey's annual inflation last dipped into an official target range in 2016.

The officials said the budget deficit, which has widened this year due to fiscal measures to support the economy during the pandemic, would not be prioritised in the programme but that it would decline in future years.

