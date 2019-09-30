Turkey sees better growth, inflation outlooks next year

By Nevzat Devranoglu and Tuvan Gumrukcu

ANKARA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Turkey on Monday raised its economic growth forecast to 5% for next year, and lowered its inflation outlook to 8.5%, according to the government's new medium-term programme that predicted a relatively quick rebound from recession.

Slides presented by Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak showed the economy was expected to grow at a 0.5% rate in 2019 and at 5% in 2020, a revision of last year's forecast of 2.3% growth for this year and 3.5% for next.

Albayrak said leading indicators point to a recovery in activity in the current third quarter, following three straight quarters of year-on-year contractions. The forecast for 2021 was unchanged at 5%, the same as that for 2022.

Turkey, which was hit by a currency crisis last year, also trimmed its 2019 and 2020 inflation forecasts to 12.0% and 8.5% respectively, from last year's predictions of 15.9% and 9.8% respectively.

The 2021 inflation forecast remained steady at 6.0%.

Last year's crisis sent Turkish inflation soaring above 25% and chopped nearly 30% off the value of the lira. That prompted the central bank to aggressively hike rates as the economy tipped into recession and unemployment shot higher.

Inflation has since dipped to 15%, and the bank has slashed rates 750 basis points in the last two months to encourage a recovery in domestic demand, with analysts expecting a bit more monetary easing before year end.

Albayrak said the "coordination" between monetary and fiscal policies would continue, adding the government "strongly" supports the central bank's fight against inflation.

(Additional reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Ezgi Erkoyun and Daren Butler; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.