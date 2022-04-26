Turkey seeks total of 480,000 T of wheat in tenders, traders say

Updates with second tender seeking 270,000 tonnes

HAMBURG, April 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued two import tenders to buy a total of around 480,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for offers is on Friday, they said.

One tender sought about 210,000 tonnes of supplies already in warehouses in Turkey and the other about 270,000 tonnes for shipment to Turkey, according to traders.

Delivery was requested between May 17 and Aug. 10 to various ports, traders said, adding offers could be made in Turkish lira or U.S. dollars.

The tenders continue an active period of grain importing by Turkey to cool local prices and secure supplies after a drought-damaged crop.

Turkey is also among importers hit by disruption to Ukrainian and Russian grain exports by the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Edmund Blair)

