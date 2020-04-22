Turkey says virus outbreak under control, as death toll rises by 117 to 2,376

Turkey has gotten the coronavirus outbreak under control, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, as data showed deaths from the virus increasing by 117 to 2,376, with 3,083 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 98,674, the data showed, the highest total for any country outside Europe or the United States. A total of 16,477 people have recovered from the virus so far, while the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours stood at 37,535.

