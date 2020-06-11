US Markets

Turkey says U.S. needs to play more active role in Libya

ANKARA, June 11 (Reuters) - The United States needs to play a more active role in Libya, both in achieving a ceasefire and in political talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with broadcaster NTV on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday welcomed the resumption of talks led by the United Nations between Libya's warring sides and urged speedy negotiations to achieve a ceasefire.

