Turkey says talks continue on extension of Black Sea grain deal

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

March 14, 2023 — 04:29 am EDT

Written by Ali Kucukgocmen and Omer Berberoglu for Reuters ->

ANKARA, March 14 (Reuters) - Turkey's defence ministry said on Tuesday that talks over the extension of a deal that allows the export of Ukrainian grain on the Black Sea is still continuing.

In a statement, the ministry cited Russia as agreeing to back a 60-day extension to the deal, brokered between Moscow and Kyiv in July by Turkey and the United Nations.

Russia said the deal had been extended for 60 days, but Ukraine said the agreement allows only a 120-day extension.

