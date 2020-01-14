World Markets

Turkey says ready to act against Haftar if Libya attacks continue

Contributors
Tuvan Gumrukcu Reuters
Ece Toksabay Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF T

Turkey will not refrain from "teaching a lesson" to Khalifa Haftar if his eastern Libyan forces continue attacks against the country's internationally recognised government, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Adds quotes, details, background

ANKARA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Turkey will not refrain from "teaching a lesson" to Khalifa Haftar if his eastern Libyan forces continue attacks against the country's internationally recognised government, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

He said Haftar had "run away" from Moscow after Monday's peace talks between him and the head of the Tripoli-based government, Fayez al-Serraj, failed to lead to an open-ended ceasefire to end their nine-month conflict.

"If the putschist Haftar's attacks against the people and legitimate government of Libya continue, we will never refrain from teaching him the lesson he deserves," Erdogan said in a speech to his AK Party lawmakers in parliament.

"It is our duty to protect our kin in Libya," Erdogan added, saying that Turkey had deep historical and social ties with the north African country and that Haftar would have taken over the entire nation if Ankara had not intervened.

He said Turkey will join Germany, Britain and Russia at a summit which Chancellor Angela Merkel is to host in Berlin on Sunday to discuss Libya, which has been mired in chaos since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Serraj signed the ceasefire agreement but Haftar left Moscow without signing the accord, the TASS news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

Where Can You Find Opportunities in Chinese Stocks?

Nicholas Yeo, head of China equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, shares his investment strategy. He speaks with Yvonne Man, David Ingles and Tom Mackenzie on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

3 days ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular