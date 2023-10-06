News & Insights

US Markets

Turkey says its drone was downed in Syria due to 'different technical evaluations' with parties

Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

October 06, 2023 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Huseyin Hayatsever for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Turkey said on Friday that one of its drones was lost during operations against Kurdish militants in northeast Syria due to "different technical evaluations" with third parties on the ground, adding that Ankara would continue hitting militant targets in Syria and Iraq.

The United States on Thursday shot down an armed Turkish drone that was operating near its troops in Syria, the Pentagon said, the first time Washington has brought down an aircraft of NATO ally Turkey.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry, without citing a specific country, said it was working with the relevant parties on the ground to improve the functioning of non-conflict mechanisms on the ground. It added that the downing of its drone did not impact Ankara's military operations in the region.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((tuvan.gumrukcu@tr.com; @tuvangumrukcu; Reuters Messaging: tuvan.gumrukcu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.