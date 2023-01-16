Turkey says it will keep subsidising energy bills in 2023

ISTANBUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Turkey will continue subsidising natural gas and electricity users this year as energy prices remain elevated due to war in Ukraine, Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Monday.

In a speech in Istanbul, Nebati said the government covered 80% of household users' natural gas bills and 60% of their electricity bills in 2022.

Nebati also said the government plans to issue green bonds in 2023, a year in which there are pivotal presidential and parliamentary elections.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Can Sezer; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.