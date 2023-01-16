Turkey says it will keep subsidising energy bills in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

January 16, 2023 — 02:43 am EST

Written by Ebru Tuncay and Can Sezer for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Turkey will continue subsidising natural gas and electricity users this year as energy prices remain elevated due to war in Ukraine, Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Monday.

In a speech in Istanbul, Nebati said the government covered 80% of household users' natural gas bills and 60% of their electricity bills in 2022.

Nebati also said the government plans to issue green bonds in 2023, a year in which there are pivotal presidential and parliamentary elections.

