Turkey says it is investigating claims of stolen Ukrainian grain

Published
Credit: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Turkey is taking seriously claims that Ukrainian grain was stolen by Russia and is investigating those allegations.

In a joint news conference with British Foreign Minister Liz Truss in Ankara, Cavusoglu said Turkey would not allow grains stolen by Russia or any other country to be brought to Turkey.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer Editing by)

