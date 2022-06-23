Turkey says it is investigating claims of stolen Ukrainian grain

ANKARA, June 23 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Turkey is taking seriously claims that Ukrainian grain was stolen by Russia and is investigating those allegations.

In a joint news conference with British Foreign Minister Liz Truss in Ankara, Cavusoglu said Turkey would not allow grains stolen by Russia or any other country to be brought to Turkey.

