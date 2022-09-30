Turkey says it filled natural gas storage ahead of winter

ISTANBUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Turkey has filled all of its natural gas storage units, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Friday, as the import-dependent country moves to secure energy supplies ahead of the winter.

In a statement, Donmez said 4.6 billion bcm of natural gas is stored in Istanbul's Silivri unit and 1.2 billion bcm is in a unit in the central Aksaray province.

Based on gas consumption last year, Turkey's storage units currently hold 10% of annual consumption.

In July the government advised filling the units to maximum capacity given rising energy prices have expanded Turkey's current account deficit. The country imports almost all of its energy needs.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and resulting energy standoff has left Europe scrambling to find alternative gas supplies. Fears in Europe rose over a potentially bleak winter after Russia said it would keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shut.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

