Companies

Turkey says it deports U.S. militant, will soon send 7 Germans -Anadolu

Contributors
Tuvan Gumrukcu Reuters
Ece Toksabay Reuters
Published

Turkey has deported an American foreign fighter and will soon deport another seven Germans, a spokesman for the interior ministry was quoted as saying on Monday after state media said Ankara began repatriation of captured Islamic State militants.

ANKARA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Turkey has deported an American foreign fighter and will soon deport another seven Germans, a spokesman for the interior ministry was quoted as saying on Monday after state media said Ankara began repatriation of captured Islamic State militants.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had warned last week that Ankara would begin to send back Islamic State militants to their home countries on Monday even if their citizenships have been revoked.

"One American foreign terrorist fighter whose proceedings are completed has been deported," ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

"Travel plans for seven foreign terrorist fighters of German origin at deportation centres have been completed, they will be deported on Nov. 14," he added.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((tuvan.gumrukcu@tr.com; +90 312 292 7021; @tuvangumrukcu; Reuters Messaging: tuvan.gumrukcu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular