Turkey says it borrowed $2.5 bln in green bond issue

April 06, 2023 — 05:14 am EDT

Written by Daren Butler for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, April 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish Treasury said on Thursday it borrowed $2.5 billion in a green bond issue maturing in 2030 with a yield to investors of 9.3% and a coupon rate of 9.125%.

The offering attracted an orderbook of more than 3 times the actual issue size, with 31% sold to investors in Britain, 18% in the United States, 16% in the Middle East and 15% in other European countries, the statement said.

The Treasury had mandated Bank of America, ING, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered for the green bond issue as part of its 2023 external financing programme.

It has raised $7.5 billion from international capital markets this year including the latest issue.

