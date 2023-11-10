News & Insights

Turkey says it arrests alleged Albanian drug cartel leader

November 10, 2023 — 04:12 am EST

ISTANBUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Turkish police captured Dritan Rexhepi, an Albanian fugitive wanted for drug smuggling under an Interpol red notice, the interior minister said on Friday.

"Dritan Rexhepi, leader of the 'Kompanio Bello' drug cartel, exporting drugs from South America to Europe, was arrested," Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

