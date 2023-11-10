Turkey says it arrests alleged Albanian drug cartel leader

ISTANBUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Turkish police captured Dritan Rexhepi, an Albanian fugitive wanted for drug smuggling under an Interpol red notice, the interior minister said on Friday.

"Dritan Rexhepi, leader of the 'Kompanio Bello' drug cartel, exporting drugs from South America to Europe, was arrested," Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

(Reporting by Burcu Karakas; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((Burcu.Karakas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.