Turkey says four more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports

Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

ISTANBUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Four more ships have left Ukrainian ports carrying sunflower meal, sunflower oil and corn, from Chornomorsk and Odesa ports, under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Turkey's defence ministry said on Wednesday.

