Turkey says four more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports

ISTANBUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Four more ships have left Ukrainian ports carrying sunflower meal, sunflower oil and corn, from Chornomorsk and Odesa ports, under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Turkey's defence ministry said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.