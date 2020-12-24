Turkey says COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinovac 91.25% effective

Adds quotes, details, background

ANKARA, Dec 24 (Reuters) - A COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech SVA.O is 91.25% effective, according to interim data from a late-stage trial in Turkey, a potentially much better result than reported from a separate trial of the vaccine in Brazil.

Researchers in Brazil, which is also running a final Phase III trial of the vaccine, said on Wednesday the shot was more than 50% effective, but withheld full results at the company's request, raising questions about transparency.

Turkish researchers said on Thursday no major side-effects were seen during their trial, apart from one person who had an allergic reaction.

The Turkish trial began on Sept. 14, and the researchers said 1,322 people had taken part.

Sinovac is the first Chinese vaccine maker to release details from late-stage clinical trials, following positive results from rival products developed by Pfizer PFE.N, Moderna MRNA.O and AstraZeneca AZN.L last month.

The Turkish researchers, speaking alongside Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, said 26 of the 29 people who were infected during the trial were given placebos, adding the trial would continue until 40 people become infected.

"We are now certain that the vaccine is effective and safe (to use) on Turkish people," Koca said, adding Ankara would use the data for licensing the vaccine.

Turkey had agreed to buy 50 million doses of Sinovac's shot and receive delivery by Dec. 11 but the shipment was delayed.

Koca said doses would arrive on Monday, adding that Turkey would vaccinate some nine million people in the first group, starting with health workers.

Sinovac has also inked supply deals for its vaccine, called CoronaVac, with countries including Indonesia, Brazil, Chile and Singapore, and is negotiating with the Philippines and Malaysia.

Koca also said Turkey would sign an agreement with Pfizer and its partner BioNTech for 4.5 million doses of their vaccine to be delivered by the end of March, with an option to buy a further 30 million doses later.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Additional reporting by Roxanne Liu; Editing by Alex Richardson and Mark Potter)

