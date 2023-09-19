Turkey says Azerbaijan forced to act in Karabakh after concerns not alleviated

ANKARA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Azerbaijan was forced to take measures on its sovereign territory in Nargorno-Karabakh after its concerns were not alleviated following the 2020 conflict with Armenia in the region.

"As a result of its rightful and legitimate concerns about the situation on the ground that it voiced repeatedly not being alleviated in nearly three since the end of the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan was forced to take measures it deems necessary on its sovereign territory," the ministry said in a statement.

"We believe that continuing the comprehensive talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have been held meticulously until today, in a result-oriented manner is the only way to achieving peace, security, prosperity, and lasting stability in the region."

The ministry also said the foreign ministers of Turkey and Azerbaijan discussed developments in the region on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Huseyin Hayatsever, Editing by William Maclean)

