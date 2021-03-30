Turkey removes deputy cenbank governor - Official Gazette

Turkish deputy central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya has been removed from his post, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday.

ISTANBUL, March 30 (Reuters) - Turkish deputy central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya has been removed from his post, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday.

Mustafa Duman has been appointed as the new deputy central bank governor, the decree said. It did not provide a reason for the change or any further details.

