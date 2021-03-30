Turkey removes deputy cenbank governor - Official Gazette

Corrects to clarify that Mustafa Duman appointed as deputy central bank governor

ISTANBUL, March 30 (Reuters) - Turkish deputy central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya has been removed from his post, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday.

Mustafa Duman has been appointed as the new deputy central bank governor, the decree said. It did not provide a reason for the change or any further details.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jacquline Wong)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.