Turkey raises special consumption tax on oil and gasoline - Official Gazette

ANKARA, July 16 (Reuters) - Turkey raised the special consumption tax on gasoline and diesel oil, as part of the government's efforts to address economic challenges, the Official Gazette showed on Sunday.

The tax rate for gasoline surged from 2.52 Turkish Lira ($0.1) (TL) per liter to 7.52 TL, while the tax on diesel oil rose from 2.05 TL to 7.05 TL.

The impact of these tax adjustments, coupled with the value-added tax (VAT), is expected to add approximately 6 liras on the final pump sales price, an increase of more than 20 pct per liter, according to Reuters calculations.

($1 = 26.0953 liras)

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by Diane Craft)

