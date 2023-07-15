News & Insights

Turkey raises special consumption tax on oil and gasoline - Official Gazette

July 15, 2023 — 05:17 pm EDT

Written by Ece Toksabay for Reuters ->

ANKARA, July 16 (Reuters) - Turkey raised the special consumption tax on gasoline and diesel oil, as part of the government's efforts to address economic challenges, the Official Gazette showed on Sunday.

The tax rate for gasoline surged from 2.52 Turkish Lira ($0.1) (TL) per liter to 7.52 TL, while the tax on diesel oil rose from 2.05 TL to 7.05 TL.

The impact of these tax adjustments, coupled with the value-added tax (VAT), is expected to add approximately 6 liras on the final pump sales price, an increase of more than 20 pct per liter, according to Reuters calculations.

($1 = 26.0953 liras)

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by Diane Craft)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.