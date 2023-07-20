News & Insights

Turkey raises rate by 250 bp to 17.5%, below expectations

Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

July 20, 2023 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank hiked its policy rate by 250 basis points to 17.5% on Thursday, continuing to reverse President Tayyip Erdogan's low-rates policy, but the tightening fell short of expectations with inflation expected to rise sharply.

It was the second meeting under new Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, who is leading a change of course after the one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI was cut to 8.5% from 19% since 2021 despite soaring inflation.

The less-than-expected tightening comes expectations that inflation, which fell to 38.21% in June, will rise in the rest of the year. Economists are revising their year-end forecasts to as high as 60% due to the lira's continued decline and various tax hikes in July.

The bank had raised its key rate by 650 basis points to 15% in June and had been expected to hike to 20% this time, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll.

Economists expect further rate hikes this year, with the year-end forecast at 25%, which still leave real rates negative. But they warn that Erdogan's influence over the central bank limits how far it can go in tightening policy.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.