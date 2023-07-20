Turkey raises rate by 250 bp to 17.5%, below expectations

ISTANBUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank hiked its policy rate by 250 basis points to 17.5% on Thursday, continuing to reverse President Tayyip Erdogan's low-rates policy, but the tightening fell short of expectations with inflation expected to rise sharply.

It was the second meeting under new Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, who is leading a change of course after the one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI was cut to 8.5% from 19% since 2021 despite soaring inflation.

The less-than-expected tightening comes expectations that inflation, which fell to 38.21% in June, will rise in the rest of the year. Economists are revising their year-end forecasts to as high as 60% due to the lira's continued decline and various tax hikes in July.

The bank had raised its key rate by 650 basis points to 15% in June and had been expected to hike to 20% this time, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll.

Economists expect further rate hikes this year, with the year-end forecast at 25%, which still leave real rates negative. But they warn that Erdogan's influence over the central bank limits how far it can go in tightening policy.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

