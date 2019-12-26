Turkey raises net minimum wage 15% to 2,325 lira -labour minister

ANKARA, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Turkey will increase the minimum wage by 15.03% in 2020, for a monthly net minimum wage of 2,325 Turkish lira ($392), the labour minister said on Thursday.

Zehra Zumrut Selcuk made the announcement at a briefing that was broadcast live on television and said the wage rise was three percentage points higher than 2019 inflation expectation.

The Turkish Central Bank has an inflation forecast of 12% for 2019 and 8.2% for 2020.

($1 = 5.9347 liras)

