News & Insights

Turkey raises monthly minimum wage by 49% for 2024

Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

December 27, 2023 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by Ece Toksabay for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's monthly minimum wage will be 17,002 Turkish lira ($578.31) in 2024, Labour Minister Vedat Isikhan said on Wednesday, marking a 49% increase from the level determined in July and a 100% hike from January.

Turkey's annual inflation rate edged up to 61.98% in November, its highest level this year but just shy of expectations, signalling that an aggressive rate-hiking cycle may be beginning to cool demand.

Inflation soared after a currency crisis at the end of 2021 and touched a 24-year peak of 85.51% in October last year. This year, the lira has so far lost some 35% of its value, compounding the cost-of-living crisis for Turks.

($1 = 29.3996 liras)

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.