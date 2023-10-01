News & Insights

Turkey raises electricity, gas prices by 20% for industry

October 01, 2023 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by Burcu Karakas for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's state energy importer BOTAS said it hiked the natural gas price by 20% for small- to medium-sized industrial customers and by 20% for large industrial users.

The price of gas used for electricity production was also raised by 20%, BOTAS said.

