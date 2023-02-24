Turkey provisionally buys around 48,000 tonnes of sunflower oil -traders

Adds detail from paragraph four

HAMBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has provisionally purchased about 48,000 tonnes of crude sunflower oil in a tender for the same volume which closed on Friday, European traders said.

The purchase included both imports and supplies already in warehouses in Turkey, traders said. Traders said the origin of the imports was not immediately known.

Purchases in TMO tenders are all provisional and subject to later confirmation. Purchases can be reduced or even cancelled completely.

Some 18,000 tonnes for shipment or delivery to Iskenderun between March 13 and April 13 was believed to have been sold by trading house Aves at an estimated $1,173.60 a tonne c&f, with an additional $5 a tonne if supplies already in Turkey are used, traders said.

Another 6,000 tonnes for delivery to Tekirdag in the same period were sold by trading house Aston at an estimated $1,159 a tonne c&f.

For the second shipment/delivery in the tender between April 14-May 14, another 18,000 tonnes for delivery to Iskenderun were also believed to have been sold by trading house Aves at an estimated $1,173.80 a tonne c&f, with an additional $5 a tonne if supplies already in Turkey are used, they said.

Another 6,000 tonnes for delivery to Tekirdag in the second delivery period were sold by trading house Aston at an estimated $1,159 a tonne c&f, the same price as for the first delivery period.

The results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jane Merriman)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54;

