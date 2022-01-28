Turkey provisionally buys 6,000 tonnes sunflower oil - traders

HAMBURG, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has provisionally bought about 6,000 tonnes of crude sunflower oil in an international tender to purchase and import the same volume, traders said on Friday.

It was said to have been purchased at an estimated $1,410.90 a tonne c&f from trading house Yayla.

Purchases in TMO tenders are always provisional and subject to final confirmation in coming days. Shipment was sought between Feb. 8 and Feb. 25 with unloading in the Turkish port of Tekirdag.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

