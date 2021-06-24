Turkey provisionally buys 320,000 T of barley in tender -trade

Adds other offers, shipment period

HAMBURG, June 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has provisionally bought around 320,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender on Thursday, traders said.

The lowest offer was thought to be $264.90 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, for a consignment of 25,000 tonnes, they said.

The tender results are still subject to confirmation in coming days.

The total volume purchased, if confirmed, would match the 320,000 tonnes TMO had been seeking to buy in the tender.

The tender had specified rapid shipment between July 2 and July 18 to several Turkish ports.

Traders said the following purchases were initially awarded, with volumes in tonnes and prices in dollars per tonne c&f:

Port

Volume

Seller

Price

Derince

25,000

Cofco

273.60

Iskenderun

25,000

Solaris

274.30

Iskenderun

50,000

Viterra

274.40

Mersin

50,000

Viterra

271.30

Izmir

25,000

Ameropa

274.30

Bandirma

25,000

Cargill

267

Bandirma

25,000

Erser

268.90

Tekirdag

25,000

Ameropa

271

Samsun

25,000

Ameropa

264.90

Trabzon

20,000

Aston

266.90

Karasu

25,000

Bek Tarim

265.90

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely and Elaine Hardcastle)

