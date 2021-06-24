Turkey provisionally buys 320,000 T of barley in tender -trade
HAMBURG, June 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has provisionally bought around 320,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender on Thursday, traders said.
The lowest offer was thought to be $264.90 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, for a consignment of 25,000 tonnes, they said.
The tender results are still subject to confirmation in coming days.
The total volume purchased, if confirmed, would match the 320,000 tonnes TMO had been seeking to buy in the tender.
The tender had specified rapid shipment between July 2 and July 18 to several Turkish ports.
Traders said the following purchases were initially awarded, with volumes in tonnes and prices in dollars per tonne c&f:
Port
Volume
Seller
Price
Derince
25,000
Cofco
273.60
Iskenderun
25,000
Solaris
274.30
Iskenderun
50,000
Viterra
274.40
Mersin
50,000
Viterra
271.30
Izmir
25,000
Ameropa
274.30
Bandirma
25,000
Cargill
267
Bandirma
25,000
Erser
268.90
Tekirdag
25,000
Ameropa
271
Samsun
25,000
Ameropa
264.90
Trabzon
20,000
Aston
266.90
Karasu
25,000
Bek Tarim
265.90
