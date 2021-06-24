Commodities

Turkey provisionally buys 320,000 T of barley in tender -trade

Michael Hogan Reuters
Turkey's state grain board TMO has provisionally bought around 320,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender on Thursday, traders said.

The lowest offer was thought to be $264.90 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, for a consignment of 25,000 tonnes, they said.

The total volume purchased, if confirmed, would match the 320,000 tonnes TMO had been seeking to buy in the tender.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

