Turkey provisionally buys 320,000 T of barley in tender -trade

HAMBURG, June 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has provisionally bought around 320,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender on Thursday, traders said.

The lowest offer was thought to be $264.90 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, for a consignment of 25,000 tonnes, they said.

The total volume purchased, if confirmed, would match the 320,000 tonnes TMO had been seeking to buy in the tender.

