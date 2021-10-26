Turkey provisionally buys 235,000 T of barley in tender, traders say

Updates volume bought, adds details of offers

HAMBURG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO provisionally bought an estimated 235,000 tonnes of animal feed barley from optional origins in a tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

That was more than estimated in earlier trader assessments and matched the volume TMO had been seeking.

Purchases in all TMO tenders are provisional and subject to final confirmation in the following days.

Shipment in the tender was sought to a series of Turkish ports between Dec. 1 and Dec. 20.

Both imports and supplies already in warehouses in Turkey can be offered in the tender.

Traders said the following provisional purchases were made, with port of unloading, seller, tonnes sold, price in dollars a tonne c&f and whether the supplies are from Turkish warehouses:

Port Seller Tonnes Price If warehouse Iskenderun Viterra 25,000 $344.90 warehouse Iskenderun Yayla 25,000 $344.80 warehouse Mersin Viterra 25,000 $342.90 warehouse Izmir LDC 25,000 $333.69 Izmir Yayla 25,000 $339.90 warehouse Bandırma GTCS 25,000 $334.80 Derince GTCS 25,000 $335.00 Tekirdag MKM 25,000 $330.00 Samsun Bek Tarım 25,000 $339.90 warehouse Trabzon Prime 10,000 $339.80 warehouse (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide, Kirsten Donovan) ((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

