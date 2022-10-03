Turkey probes alleged stock market irregularities, eight held -Anadolu

ISTANBUL, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Turkish prosecutors launched an investigation into alleged organised irregularities in stock market transactions and detained eight people in connection with the probe, state-owned Anadolu agency reported.

Banking shares on the Borsa Istanbul fell sharply in recent weeks, after surging more than 150% until mid-September from the beginning of the year. The decline was largely due to margin calls on futures positions.

Anadolu said on Sunday Istanbul prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 10 people and police conducted an operation at 17 addresses in four provinces. Two of those sought were abroad.

The Capital Markets Board said a criminal complaint was filed against 10 people over transactions carried out on the Borsa Istanbul Futures and Options Market (VIOP), with the same people and a construction company banned from trading for two years.

Analysts and participants had said Ankara might move to limit futures contracts on shares of small or medium-sized companies with low trading volume vulnerable to price manipulation.

One source said the futures market positions were largely held by investors trading with five brokerage houses and that if investors can't meet the collateral requirements they may be reflected in brokerages balance sheets.

One of the brokerages named by sources among the five was Gedik Investment. Gedik said on Friday it had decided to raise its share capital to 505 million lira from 327 million via rights issues due to extraordinary volatility in Borsa Istanbul and VIOP.

Investors in futures contracts have to meet margin calls by showing cash, shares or other securities equal to the margin call to keep their trading positions. Otherwise brokerages meet them by selling the shares.

Last Thursday, the Turkish clearing house Takasbank acted to provide liquidity to brokerages and take on some stock as collateral, stabilising shares in Turkish lenders Sekerbank and TSKB.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

