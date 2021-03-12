Turkey prioritizes reforms to fight against inflation

ISTANBUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's priority will be fighting against inflation, with the aim of reaching single digit inflation, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

Speaking during the unveiling of much-anticipated economic reforms, Erdogan also said rise in inflation has structural and periodical reasons. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Jonathan Spicer Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Ece Toksabay) ((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;)) Keywords: TURKEY ECONOMY/REFORMS (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.