Turkey prioritizes reforms to fight against inflation

Turkey's priority will be fighting against inflation, with the aim of reaching single digit inflation, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

Speaking during the unveiling of much-anticipated economic reforms, Erdogan also said rise in inflation has structural and periodical reasons. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Jonathan Spicer Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Ece Toksabay) ((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;)) Keywords: TURKEY ECONOMY/REFORMS (URGENT)

