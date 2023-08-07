News & Insights

Turkey plans gold import quota to help rein in c/a deficit -source

August 07, 2023 — 04:59 am EDT

Written by Orhan Coskun for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's Treasury is planning to impose a quota on the imports of unprocessed gold in order to reduce the negative impact of such imports on the current account balance, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

State-owned Anadolu Agency also said on Monday that the Treasury had decided to introduce the quota, in a bid to not only relieve the deficit but also to boost Turkey's forex reserves.

Anadolu reported legislative work on the measure would be completed soon by the Treasury and the Trade Ministry.

