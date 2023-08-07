Turkey plans gold import quota to help rein in c/a deficit -source

ANKARA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's Treasury is planning to impose a quota on the imports of unprocessed gold in order to reduce the negative impact of such imports on the current account balance, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

State-owned Anadolu Agency also said on Monday that the Treasury had decided to introduce the quota, in a bid to not only relieve the deficit but also to boost Turkey's forex reserves.

Anadolu reported legislative work on the measure would be completed soon by the Treasury and the Trade Ministry.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.