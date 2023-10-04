Turkey pitches inflation-fighting plan to London investors

ISTANBUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's finance minister will meet foreign investors in London on Wednesday to seek foreign inflows and stress the message that Ankara is determined to finally slay its inflation problem after years of pain.

The meetings come two weeks after Mehmet Simsek, the minister, met investors in New York to answer questions about Turkey's sharp U-turn toward orthodox economic policies including 2,150 basis points of rate hikes since June.

President Tayyip Erdogan's years of aggressive monetary easing and state interventions in financial markets sparked an exodus of foreign investment from the big emerging market economy, as well as a series of currency crashes.

Inflation rose above 61% last month and is expected to plateau around 75% in May of next year before easing due to the interest rate hikes and other measures.

The meetings come against a backdrop of selling pressure in global bond markets that has sent U.S. Treasury yields to 16-year highs.

The global rout has hit vulnerable emerging market bonds particularly hard, with Turkey's bond maturing in 2045 losing as much as 1.35 cents on the dollar.

Hafize Gaye Erkan, the central bank governor who like Simsek was appointed in June, said on Tuesday that, as long as the correct policy is maintained, disinflation can be achieved for a certain period without compromising economic growth.

Once "excess inflation" is eliminated, a "trade-off" with growth will come into play, she told lawmakers in Ankara. At that point, the central bank will continue "decisively" tackling inflation while maintaining sustainable growth.

Wall Street bank JPMorgan said this week that after inflation peaks in May "we expect a slower and protracted disinflation process" at least through end-2024, due in part to sticky services prices.

Erkan - Turkey's fourth central bank chief in as many years - is set to join Simsek at the International Monetary Fund's annual meetings in Marrakech, Morocco later this month.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Nevzat Devranoglu; editing by Christina Fincher)

