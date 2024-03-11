News & Insights

Commodities

Turkey passes in 150,000 T durum sale and export tender, traders say

March 11, 2024 — 11:16 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - Turkish state grain board TMO has rejected all offers and has not confirmed a provisionally sale on Monday of 150,000 metric tons of durum wheat in an export tender, European traders said.

Prices were regarded as too low, traders said.

Turkey had made a provisional award earlier on Monday but the results of the TMO’s tenders are always subject to later confirmation.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.