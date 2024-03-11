Turkey passes in 150,000 T durum sale and export tender, traders say

HAMBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - Turkish state grain board TMO has rejected all offers and has not confirmed a provisionally sale on Monday of 150,000 metric tons of durum wheat in an export tender, European traders said.

Prices were regarded as too low, traders said.

Turkey had made a provisional award earlier on Monday but the results of the TMO’s tenders are always subject to later confirmation.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

