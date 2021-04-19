Turkey opens door to releasing hot-button FX sales data

Adds quotes, background, details

ISTANBUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Monday there would be benefits to releasing the central bank's past forex trading data, which are at the center of the political opposition's push for the government to account for $128 billion in sales.

The main opposition has pressed President Tayyip Erdogan and his AK Party over the foreign exchange (FX) reserves sold in 2019 and 2020 via state banks. They were meant to prop up the lira, but badly depleted the central bank's buffer.

Elvan said the central bank had not conducted any FX sales transactions since November, when its governor was replaced and also when Elvan was appointed in a leadership overhaul.

The central bank would decide whether to publish such data, he said in a televised NTV interview.

"To prevent this being used as political material and to get rid of the information pollution, I see a benefit in publishing this data," Elvan said.

"We're seeing that the central bank conducted these sales-purchase transactions through a corresponding bank on electronic transaction platforms," he told broadcaster NTV in a televised interview.

The central bank backed the state banks' sales via swaps. Excluding its $42.5 billion in outstanding swaps, the bank's FX reserves are deeply negative, leaving Turkey more vulnerable to financial crisis, analysts say.

The central bank's net forex reserves stood at $9.93 billion on April 9, the lowest since April 2003.

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has in recent months demanded to know at what rate the sales took place and to whom.

Elvan said the transactions were legal under a 2017 Treasury Ministry protocol, and mirrored examples in other countries. He said no one could be accused of corruption and dismissed claims that Erdogan gave the order for the sales.

Citing sources, Reuters reported that Erdogan ousted former central bank governor Naci Agbal last month in part because he was uncomfortable with the bank's investigation into the FX sales undertaken during his son-in-law Berat Albayrak's stint as finance minister.

Elvan succeeded Albayrak at the ministry.

Separately, Elvan said economic growth in the first quarter of 2021 was expected to be around 5% and rise to double-digits in the second due to a so-called base effect.

He added that the banking sector has enough provisions to meet around 75% of non-performing loans. Banks see a maximum risk of 20% of stage 2 loans turning to NPLs, which Elvan said would raise the ratio to around 6-6.5%.

(Reporting Ezgi Erkoyun, Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Daren Butler)

((jonathan.spicer@reuters.com; Reuters Messaging: jonathan.spicer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net @jonathanspicer))

