Turkey needs patient approach to combat inflation -vice president

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

August 08, 2023 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by Ece Toksabay and Huseyin Hayatsever for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on Tuesday there was agreement at a meeting of government officials and business leaders on the need for a patient and persistent approach to combat the country's chronic high inflation.

Speaking after the meeting, Yilmaz said that it was important to limit government spending and that the government's medium-term programme will include structural reforms, with more flexible policies planned for companies to finance exports and production.

